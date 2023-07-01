A wreck and resulting fire closed the Richardson Highway near Mile Post 283 Friday afternoon when a pickup truck went off the roadway and caught fire.
According to Alaska State Troopers, the driver of the vehicle stated the vehicle suffered a mechanical issue causing the vehicle to leave the roadway. After entering the woods, the vehicle then caught fire. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.
Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department, Delta Junction Volunteer Fire Department, and Alaska State Forestry responded to suppress the fire.
Forestry reported the wildland fire was limited to one-tenth an acre in size.
Volunteer fire department personnel doused the burn area and vehicle with water upon arrival to prevent fire spread in the wildland and assured the vehicle fire was extinguished. Forestry personnel worked the wildland area to assure the wildland fire was extinguished.
The Richardson Highway was closed for about an hour.