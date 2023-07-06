Brothers Noah and William Douglas represented Delta Junction in a United States Strongman competition held June 25 at the Alaska Scottish Highland Games in Palmer. Clad in kilts and wrestling shoes, the boys participated in five events – the Dinnie Stone Hold, the Keg Press Ladder, the Husafell (sandbag) Carry, the Loading Medley, and the Farmer’s Carry, where they were required to lift and either hold or carry up to 370 pounds at a time. Having never learned or practiced any of these events, Noah, 16, and William, 14, the two youngest competitors, were appreciative of the coaching and encouragement they received from the competition’s coordinators and from their fellow competitors.
The boys were cheered on by an enthusiastic crowd, their excessively enthusiastic parents and siblings, and their friend and wrestling coach, Zach Wiggins, who dropped by unexpectedly to show his support. Though neither of the boys earned any prizes in their teenage lightweight division, they definitely made their one competitor work for his victory and were pleased with their personal accomplishments. Afterwards, they were praised by one of the competition’s coordinators as having demonstrated “top notch” sportsmanship.
Noah and William had an overwhelmingly positive experience at their first ever United States Strongman competition and look forward to participating in future events.