Two things Delta Junction is known for are wind and hockey. The wind does its thing without needing any help from anyone. Hockey, on the other hand, is a passion that needed to be nurtured and cared for. During our long, cold, and dark winters, hockey is one of the most exciting ways to be outside and have fun.
Hockey used to be an exclusively outdoor adventure with little protection from the extreme cold temperatures and blistering wind chills. Then, an ice arena was constructed, and Delta had a new home for hockey.
This exciting new venue for hockey needed those who would continue the legacy of hockey in Delta. There have been many people who have helped keep the thrill of hockey thriving in Delta, but one of our own has been referred to as a superhero.
Todd Zachgo has had more than 40 years of continual commitment to hockey in Delta Junction. This commitment has enriched and positively impacted hundreds of youth who have grown up to share this love with their own children as well as others.
Due to this lifelong passion, Todd Zachgo was nominated to the Alaska State Hockey Association Hall of Fame and will be awarded this prestigious honor on Saturday, September 16, at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage.
In a letter that accompanied the nomination form for the Hall of Fame, the first sentence described Zachgo perfectly. It said, “Some superheroes wear capes and drive fancy cars. Ours wears Carhartts and bunny boots and he drives a Zamboni.”
Zachgo has been spotted for years atop the Zamboni at the Liewer Ice Arena preparing the ice prior to the beginning of a hockey game and in between periods, refreshing the ice.
Also in the nomination letter, Zachgo was described in this way, “For him, no job was too big or too small; whether it’s working on the Zamboni, making improvements to the rinks, dirt work or construction, coaching a kid, mentoring a coach, raising operating funds, discussing rink concerns with the City Council, taking out the trash, laying lines, making ice, turning out the lights when the last skater leaves the building, or doing what he loves best – cheering on the Delta Huskies.”
Zachgo’s dedication to the children, his love of this community, and his steadfast commitment to hockey has enriched not only all those in the past and present, but his influence will live long into the future.