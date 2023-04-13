Driving While License Revoked
Delta Junction Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a Red 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 being operated by Jacob Stamm, 44, on April 6 at approximately 7:20 p.m. for DWLR (Driving While License Revoked) at the intersection of Forest Lane and Nistler Road. The investigation found that Stamm was operating a motor vehicle on an Alaska public roadway with a driver's license that was revoked due to a DWI (Driving While Intoxicated) charge.
Stamm had previously been issued a citation on April 3 for driving while license revoked and failure to carry proof of insurance.
Reckless Driving
An 18-year-old driver has been charged with reckless driving after allegedly intentionally crossing into the opposite lane of travel where a juvenile was longboarding on the shoulder of the roadway. David Kulikovskiy was operating a motor vehicle on Souhrada Road when the incident occurred on April 2 at approximately 2:53 p.m. Delta Junction Troopers responded to the report of reckless driving and launched an investigation. Kulikovskiy has also been charged with failure to secure transfer of title and registration, failure to carry proof of insurance, and speeding more than 20 mph over the posted speed limit according to online court records.
In unrelated incidents, Kulikovskiy was issued a citation on April 6 by University of Alaska Fairbanks Police for speeding more than 20 mph over the posted speed limit and on February 24 issued citations by troopers in Delta Junction for failure to carry proof of insurance and failure to carry driver’s license. The failure to carry proof of insurance and driver’s license on February 24 were corrected.