The St. Pierre family of Goosefoot Farm in Fairbanks has been selected by the Alaska agriculture community as the 2019 Alaska State Fair Farm Family of the Year. They will be honored at the Fair on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Brad and Christine St. Pierre, along with their children Aviva, 8, and Silas, 3, grow vegetables, fruits, berries, honey and hay on their 25-acre farm in Fairbanks. Christine was born and raised in Ester, while Brad is originally from the Lower 48, but now calls Alaska home.
A first-generation farming family, the St. Pierres sell to a diverse array of individuals, schools and businesses, as well as through their CSA (community-supported agriculture) and at the Tanana Valley Farmers Market. “We are surrounded by an amazingly supportive community that values what our farm does. We love working hard together to help bring real food security and healthy fresh food to the people of Fairbanks,” they said.