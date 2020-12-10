Following up on last week’s piece about the pandemic, the conflicting answers to questions continue to exist, as well as how people are responding to mandates and their general behavior.
Before we get to the conflicts and inconsistencies, I’d like to thank those that took the time to send us their opinion. You will find their stories in this issue on pages A5 and A6. Several people commented on Facebook, and some of that is included here.
I’d like to mention, we weren’t looking for places to find information, we are interested in hearing your opinions. Do you believe something that you are hearing or not? And why?
One thing that is clear, people tend to say one thing and then act differently. You can see this daily when you visit businesses. How many businesses have you been into that have a sign on the door that says you must wear a mask to enter the business only to find the employees in the business aren’t wearing a mask? Or they put the mask on as you enter.
I have had the opportunity to travel recently both in-state and out-of-state and can tell you it is similar to here in many places, but some areas are much stricter with local or statewide mandates being strictly enforced.
I go back to my question last week about whether the air becomes saturated with the virus and that drives the need for masks in casual contact. The government has made it clear that to be a “close contact” you have to spend 15 minutes around someone.
Under that scenario, the use of masks in gathering areas where people spend an extended amount of time together – such as an airplane – seems to make sense. But why when you walk into a business establishment for five minutes?
And if traveling in an airplane is safe, why would it not be safe to have a concert with people sitting in an audience?
I personally go into a local business establishment where I am told to wear a mask by someone who isn’t properly wearing a mask while I am in the establishment.
The other issue that bothers me is the desire to test people when traveling from certain areas, i.e. out of state. Why does it matter where someone travels from? And if you are traveling by air, shouldn’t you be more concerned that someone positive for the virus gets on the plane, not that they are positive when they arrive at their destination. Seems like allowing them to fly while they are positive defeats the purpose of the testing. Quarantine after you spend hours around other people.
One last thing. Is a t-shirt really an effective mask?