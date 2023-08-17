It's come to my attention that at the recent Transportation Advisory Committee meeting there was little or no discussion on the status of the three Legacy bridges other than noting that the DOT bridge division has determined that all three bridges, the Gerstle, the Johnson, and the Robertson can withstand heavy long combination vehicle loads despite what the design load and inventory loads indicate. So, that's final, huh, no way to argue with or challenge a professional engineer.
What apparently was not discussed or considered is the documented safety problems with the bridges. The Federal Highway Administration biannual review has documented serious safety problems and violations on these bridges that are not repaired and by their very nature should restrict traffic access to these bridges. These violations include: narrow crossing width, height limitations, low substandard guardrails, sightline approach limits, scour problems, and others. All of these safety problems have been overlooked and ignored because of the relatively low traffic counts in the past. Cars and trucks are aware of these issues, approach these bridges carefully, and cross with heightened care. This will all change when 50-100 long heavy trucks cross these bridges with drivers who are unfamiliar with these bridges and running hard and fast on a schedule.
I will outline one plausible scenario that could happen. The Robertson River Bridge #0509 at MP 1347 on the Alaska Highway is the longest bridge on the route, it's the narrowest at 23.6 feet between curbs, the side rail height is below minimum standards, the sightline approach is poor especially from the south, and it's the last of the bridges scheduled for replacement. At 11.5 ft of driving surface for each lane, that is real narrow for all vehicles, particularly trucks that are 8.5 feet wide. Long double trucks can whip a little with normal driving and are more susceptible to whip with erratic driving, cross winds, and braking. All vehicles, be it cars, motorhomes, pickups and trailers, and other trucks, can all be at risk when meeting on the Robertson Bridge. Mechanical failures can occur with vehicles. Inclement winter weather and violent cross winds make crossing very dangerous. In that situation, the loaded ore trucks approaching from the south are headed downhill around a blind corner and have no way of reacting to a situation. If anything goes wrong no matter who is at fault, it could result in a catastrophic accident with the possibility of vehicles going over the side into the river. Now imagine if one of those vehicles in the accident is a loaded tanker truck and what would happen if it goes over the side dumping petroleum products into the Robertson River which flow on to the Tanana River and beyond. A driver could be killed and the environmental damage is incalculable. The possibility of this scenario is increased with the Kinross ore trucks and it may not be a matter of if but when it will happen.
I am including pictures of the Robertson River Bridge from all angles and weather conditions.
• The Alaska DOT is derelict in their duties if they ignore safety on these bridges.
• The TAC and Kinney Engineering is derelict in their duties if they ignore safety on these bridges.
• The FHWA is derelict in their duties if they ignore safety on these bridges.
• Ryan Anderson is derelict in his responsibility as a licensed PE if he ignores safety on these bridges.
• ASAH may be derelict in its responsibility for safe highways if ASAH doesn't file legal action to protect the safety of the traveling public on these bridges.