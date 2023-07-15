Trying to fit 45 years of Alaska into our new home in Washington has given us much time to reflect on the impact our little town at the end of the Alaska Highway has had on us. We are grateful that Delta Junction became our home and say thank you Delta.
Thank you Delta for entrusting us with the honor of teaching your children for more than four decades.
Thank you Delta for the privilege of documenting your child’s sports career through team photographs.
Thank you Delta for a safe environment to raise our own two sons.
Thank you for Delta for opening our eyes to the possibilities in our own backyard where the kids play outside during Recess at 20 Below.
Thank you Delta for limitless wilderness adventures surrounded by beautiful mountains and rivers.
Thank you Delta for a community that reaches out and helps each other no matter the need.
Thank you Delta for becoming our family.
Alaska will always be in our hearts. Eight stars of gold on a field of blue will always be our most loved state flag. Each clear, dark night as we gaze into the sky at the Big Dipper, we will cherish our time in Alaska.
Until our paths cross again we’ll just say…Toodle oo Caribou! Forever in our hearts,
Smiles,
Cindy Lou and Whit Aillaud