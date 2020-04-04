Dear Library Supporters,
This is typically our favorite time of year. The days are longer, the sun is shining and the promise of new growth is just around the corner. Usually these signs of seasonal change bring with them increasing activity for the Delta Library Association as we prepare for the annual library fundraiser. As items are donated and baskets are filled, we are encouraged by the deep and extensive support from our community for our little library. It is so heartening to know that this little institution is a treasured part of who we are and what we value in our part of this great state.
Open house has long been a tradition at the Delta Community Library. Fun baskets, pleasant visiting, and spirited bidding have long been a valued part of the spring season. This is the library association’s only fundraiser. It provides the library much needed support for both resources and programs and, even better, for the feeling that this institution is one that people love and want to see succeed.
However, in light of our current need to take precautions to keep everyone in our community healthy and the financial pinch that many are experiencing, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this annual tradition for 2020. It is hard to have even written that sentence but we must look to the greater good at this unusual time.
We appreciate all of the support you have given in the past and hope that next year will be better than ever. At this time, we are hoping to do some other fundraiser for the library in the fall. We will keep you posted as we develop this idea.
Again, we are so thankful for our wonderful library and the way that our community makes sure that we have excellent children’s programs, great collections and informative events. We hope the future will see these things and more flourish at the Delta Community Library. As Dolly Parton has said, “We cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails.”
Sincerely,
The Delta Library Association Board Members
Linda Sloan, Ann Geise, MaryAnn Czmer, Sandy Dighton, Carol Dufendach, Char Lundy, Jan Wrigley