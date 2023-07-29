The 43rd Annual Deltana Fair is in the books! The DFA board would like to thank all of you who made it happen. Each person, business, and organization that lent a hand in the preparation of the grounds, sponsorships, organization of the events, and securing the proper permits could not have happened without the generosity of those giving us their time.
Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department spent way too many hours to keep track of, helping us prep the grounds, move heavy picnic tables, helping to secure our roads for the parade, and watering the arena with over 16,000 gallons of water to help the riders and horses have a good time, even with the 90-degree day!
Delta Junction’s own Scouts Troop did a marvelous job during opening ceremonies of the fair with the raising of our nation’s and state’s flags. Then spent the next three days hauling trash for all our vendors and attendees, and while the seagulls and ravens were mad, we certainly thank you!
The MP GBI Security Company and 113th Military Police Company were top notch, keeping an eye on all the various activities, securing the grounds during the entire fair, to include wrangling the random escaping goat in the middle of the night and a Monster delivery or two for those of us who were running on three hours of sleep.
We are grateful for the 58 terrific volunteers who manned the entry and ticket booths during the fair. We had a fantastic group of superintendents, judges, managers, and coordinators all working behind the scenes taking in, organizing, and displaying entries and awards all around the fair.
Our parade manager, the spectacular Miss Rachel, jumped in those big shoes to fill with less than two weeks until the parade. Her organizational skills made this year’s parade go off without a hitch, being one of our largest in the past 10 years!
These are just a few of the people who went above and beyond to help our board make the fair happen. Last but certainly not least, thank you all who attended. While it is a ton of work, the smiles on the faces of all of you make long hours of preparation worth it.
We look forward to seeing you next year!
DFA Board Ruth, Vel, Ralph, Ruby, Bob, Ellen, and Adrienne