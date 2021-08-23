Dear Editor,
Thank you for the opportunity to respond. I hope to clear up any misunderstandings from the Back to School edition of the Delta Wind.
In a chart provided by Delta Greely School District in reference to the National Honor Society, Raven Homeschool does have a Chapter for our local students to join.
As a matter of fact, Raven Homeschool had one of our 2021 graduates receive this honor.
We continue advocate for our families right to individualize their education. Thank you for your time.
Respectfully,
Heidi Richards
Advisory Teacher
Raven Homeschool
Yukon Koyukuk School/district