My name is Wendey Withrow. I had the pleasure of visiting your small town on September 2 of this year. I will admit that I was just driving through that morning around 6 a.m. headed to Valdez. I was a single traveler visiting from Florida.
I had driven just past Greeley when out of nowhere a moose jumped through the windshield of my small Chevy Spark rental. Luckily neither the moose nor I was injured.
I called 911 which was the only call I was able to make. Since neither moose nor I was injured, no help was coming and I had no cell service. I managed to drive back a couple miles to a turnoff with glass blowing in my face where I had the good fortune of meeting a nice family in a van and I think Suburban who helped find a tow company for me.
Many thanks to this family, Cable Guy Towing (which I forget to buy that lottery ticket that day he suggested and I apologize for getting him up early), as well as all the friendly folks I met at the Alaskan Steakhouse and motel who kindly let me take over a corner of their restaurant with all my luggage etc. while I waited for a car replacement.
I travel all over the United States for work and pleasure but I have to say, I didn’t realize there were still places where people were so kind. It isn’t just this town but all of Alaska was extremely nice and kind. I just wanted everyone there to know how much appreciated I am for their kindness and generosity.
Wendey Withrow