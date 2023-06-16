With little prior public notice and using federal wildlife conservation funds, the Alaska Department of Game and Fish has gunned down 94 iconic brown bears (including cubs), five black bears, and five wolves in less than one month.
These animals, who were shot from helicopters, were killed in a spurious attempt to help a small caribou herd that has been plagued by disease, overgrazing, and poaching.
Wendy Keefover, senior strategist for wildlife protection from the Humane Society of the United States, stated:
“Millions of tourists travel to Alaska every year – spending billions of dollars annually – just to catch a glimpse of Alaska’s iconic bears and wolves in the wild. Alaska’s sordid predator-killing history has no basis – either from a sound science or economic standpoint. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service should quash this questionable federal funding for predator control by state agencies.”
Retired Univ. of Alaska professor Rick Steiner, a conservation biologist who lives in Anchorage, stated:
“The State of Alaska’s killing of 94 brown bears (including cubs), 5 black bears, and 5 wolves last month in southwest Alaska, shooting them from helicopters, was an historic national and global disgrace. As such practices directly contradict federal wildlife policy, which is to manage for natural diversity, the Biden administration must immediately suspend all further payments of federal funds to the State of Alaska wildlife agency until Alaska wildlife management complies with federal ecological standards.”
Background:
• Brown bears reproduce slowly and are subject to Endangered Species Act protections in the lower 48 states, and their security in Alaska is anything but certain.
• Even before this spree, biologists warned Alaska wildlife officials they need to do more to protect Alaska’s brown bears from too much trophy hunting and “predator control.”
• Predator control agents also killed far more bears than biologists had originally anticipated. During a March Board of Game meeting, a state biologist estimated that somewhere “between 15 and ‘the low 20s’” bears were expected to be killed.
• Predator control in Alaska, in which bears, wolves, and coyotes are killed in an attempt to grow game herds for human hunters, has been roundly criticized by biologists as scientifically unsound.
• The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service allocates revenue to all 50 states from the federal Pittman-Robertson Act, which is a tax on the sale of weapons and ammunition. Many of these funds are used in controversial predator control programs, such as in Alaska and Colorado.
• A 2011 survey valued wildlife-watching tourism in Alaska at more than $2.7 billion dollars, and there is every reason to believe that this number has grown in subsequent years as the popularity of wildlife viewing has greatly increased. Additionally, millions of viewers tune into Katmai National Park’s “Fat Bear Week” webcam contest to watch Alaska’s iconic brown bears fish for salmon in preparation for hibernation. That contest raises substantial funds for that national park.