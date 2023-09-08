Kinross’ proposed near monopoly of two essential Interior highways, the Alcan and the Richardson, is an unprecedented use by a foreign-owned company to take over the use of these critical highways with a 24-7-365 ore-hauling truck convoy for its profit. This is irresponsible and not in the public’s best interest.
A convoy of mega, 95-foot-long, dual side-dump truck and trailers, each weighing about 165,000 lbs. and the equivalent in length of five pick-up trucks, or three school busses, or one Boeing 737 aircraft, is an unacceptable use and abuse of our roads and bridges; it jeopardizes the safety of the traveling public. For all Alaskans living along this 248-mile stretch, Fairbanks is the main connection for specialized medical and hospital care, major shopping, transportation by train or air, cultural, and post-secondary educational opportunities.
Moreover, the three WWII legacy bridges between Tok and Delta Junction are in need of replacement and major upgrades. The relatively low current traffic to date has kept continued use of these bridges in check. The Kinross ore haulers will increase significantly the traffic flow by the proposed around-the-clock daily use.
In particular, the Robertson River Bridge between Delta and Tok is a scary bridge to cross. It is long and narrow with low guard rails on the sides. The sight line approaching the bridge is poor, and cross winds coming down the valley make driving difficult and dangerous. From the edge, it's a long way down to a cold, unforgiving river.
Ore trucks will be crossing the Robertson Bridge regularly, and they will meet other traffic on that bridge. A lot of factors could cause an accident on that bridge including driver inattention, winter conditions causing slick road surface and poor visibility, cross winds, and more. There is no room for mistakes on that bridge, and any accident will be serious, including the real possibility of a vehicle going over the side and falling to the river bed below.
Further, imagine the horror of a loaded tanker truck being involved in an accident on the Robertson and going over the edge. Not only will it be fatal for the driver, but the environmental damage of dumping petroleum products into the Robertson River and beyond to the Tanana is incalculable.
The Robertson River Bridge is old and slated for replacement at huge cost. What protects the safety of the traveling public to date is the low traffic count on the Alaska Highway and limited use of that bridge. We cannot afford to add to the traffic on that bridge, especially large, heavily loaded ore trucks crossing potentially every 15 minutes, 24-7-365.
The State of Alaska’s striptease of information flow over the past two years about this proposed use of our roads and bridges lacks transparency. The plan is reckless and a danger to the traveling public, as well as to our air quality, a healthy tourism industry, and our environment.
The Kinross ore haul monopoly of our highways must be delayed until the Robertson River and the other legacy bridges are replaced and this proposed use of our essential Interior roads is evaluated more fully.