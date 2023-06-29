How many will be injured or die because of the state administration’s done deal to use essential Alaska highways for a foreign company’s 24-7-365, for-profit, gold ore hauling project that will be hitting the Alaska and the Richardson Highways as early as January 2024? Canadian owned Kinross is likely a big winner as the State of Alaska’s Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) supports and forges ahead with bridge reconstruction and passing lanes on these essential Alaska highways.
The number of letters to the editor, guest opinions, and testimony at public meetings critiquing the state’s support for this unprecedented use of our roads seems to not matter. The state’s lack of environmental concern, the high cost of infrastructure improvement and replacement, and the lack of regard for safety should concern all of the traveling public. Sure, there are trucks on the road right now. However, we haven’t seen anything yet until this 24-7-365 operation kicks in beginning next year. These monster, double, two-sided dump ore haulers are the length of five pickup trucks or about three school buses.
Our DOT&PF is on record saying that the bridge work and new passing lanes will not be done until next year at the earliest. Bridges are on a four- to six-year turnaround. Why not stop or, at least, halt this unprecedented, and near monopoly use of our highways until such time as improvements are in place? Moving forward next year is reprehensible, reckless, and unacceptable. On June 24, 2023, a truss bridge similar to the Alcan’s WWII Legacy bridges collapsed, sending a number of rail cars carrying hazmat into the Yellowstone River. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the environmental impact could be considerable. Who says it can’t happen in Alaska?
This use of our highways must be evaluated in terms of the long-term benefit to Alaska and the public safety of our citizens and the traveling public. Where in this outrageous plan for use of these major highways is there a provision for a financial contingency fund for liability in the event of accidents and deaths and/or maintenance of these essential Alaska roads? Where and when has the social and community impact of this project been discussed thoroughly and openly with the people along this proposed truck corridor? It is an affront to all of us living in communities that depend on these highways.
Alaska’s infrastructure is costly: it always has been and always will be given our terrain and climate. This is a more than a four-year project, and the trucks will keep on rolling on the Alcan and Richardson if profitable. This audacious proposal, which is becoming fact as each day passes, will inflict long-term damage to the health and safety of the traveling public, and it forces the state to shoulder financial responsibility for the expected faster wear and tear on these roads and bridges.
This slaughterhouse drive from Tetlin to Fort Knox, 24-7-365, will increase significantly the volume of large truck traffic along the route. It is irresponsible to proceed. It will be a driving nightmare. The State of Alaska DOT&PF has a duty to act responsibly. Stop the slaughterhouse drive or at least delay any use of these roads for such purpose until the infrastructure is upgraded, expanded, and fully completed.