The Delta/Greely School Board is seeking a qualified community member for an interim appointment to Seat F which is currently vacant due to the resignation of Richard Mauer. Interested applicants must be a registered voter in the REAA and not be employed by the Delta/Greely School District.
Please submit your letter of interest and qualifications or a resume to the Superintendent’s office, by 3 p.m. Friday December 9. Call 895-4658 ext. 21 for directions. All candidates will be interviewed during the business meeting on December 15 and an appointment made at that time.
The appointee will serve until the election in October 2023. The term for Seat F expires in October 2024. The person elected in October 2023 will serve a one-year term. Questions regarding the duties and responsibilities of a school board member can be addressed to the superintendent, board secretary at 895-4658 ext. 21, one of the current board members or by visiting the web site of the Association of Alaska School Boards at www.aasb.org.