Alaska State Troopers landed one of their helicopters at Delta Elementary School so the students could meet the troopers and get an in-person view of this amazing aircraft. Students were allowed to climb up and look inside. The Alaska State Troopers who brought a thrill and their helicopter to Delta Elementary School for the students and faculty to view up close Trooper Ricky Merritt, Trooper Kyle Carson, Sgt. Tyler Stuart, DPS Pilot Jay Schaefer, Trooper Barry Cebulski, and Trooper Josh Cook.