Delta Elementary Citizens of the Month for April

Back row from left: Hannah Paladino-Calloway, Indira Montalvo, Liam Parker, Jonah Misyuk, Graydon Baker, Jace Bouziden, Tim Ognevchuk, Elvira Butenko, Milana Stepaniuk, Ellia Lambert, Nataliya Barladyan, Nelmary Rodriguez Feliciano, Rian Beguhl Middle Row: Makayla Merriman, Andrew Ognevchuk, Addison Ohart, Wyler Wilkerson, Elias Glass, Erik Butenko, Jonathan Davis, Elliannah Roecker, Amy Baldynyuk, Eleanor Tenpas Front Row: Ella Baldwin, Konstantin Budnik, Charlie Whitehead, Zooey Morton, Aurora Kulikovskaya, Sadie Adams, Esther Gergalo

 Photo courtesy Delta Elementary

