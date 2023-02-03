Delta Elementary Citizens of the Month for Janaury. Back row: Faith Morales-Hicks, Annabelle Gibson, Evelina Gayvoronskaya, Milo Martin, Isabella Donnelly, David Gergalo, Connor Criswell, Jackson MIsquez, Cloe Ellis. Middle row: Alexander Root, Josiah Chatterton, Ruth Ovchinnikov, Venus Hernandez Ortiz, Thomas Whitehead, Connor Hall, Evelyn Slychenyuk, Ciara Coleman, Ella Kulikovskiy, Veronica Taranov. Front row: Renee Phelan, Emma Korovnik, Roman Mariscal, Patrick Hammond, Christine Bak, Joseph Zaremba, Mila Santiago Araya, and Ruslan Taranov. Not pictured: Jacob Bak. Photo courtesy Delta Elementary School.
Delta Elementary Citizens of the Month for January 2023
