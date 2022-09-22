Delta Elementary School (DES) has been recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for the second time by the U.S. Department of Education. Blue Ribbon Schools are public and private schools recognized for excellence in either overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Schools are nominated by the top education official in the state to submit an application for the award.
DES was also recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School in 2007. Schools can be nominated and recognized once in a five-year period.
This year 297 schools were recognized nationally with two being from Alaska. In addition to DES, Huffman Elementary School in the Anchorage was also recognized this year. Nationally three-fourths of the schools to be recognized were elementary schools. More than one-third were from rural or small towns areas.
Superintendent Shaun Streyle lauded the school and community for making the award possible.
“When you visit Delta Elementary School, it does not take long to understand why such a high honor was awarded to this school. The entire DES staff goes above and beyond to create a successful learning environment for every single student!” He went on to write in a news release, “I also want to congratulate the DES parents and the entire Delta Junction community. Your dedication, support, and relationship with the school is vital to the success of our schools, and a big part of this award! We can't do it without you! We sincerely thank you for your continued support of all of our schools!”
“It is an honor to recognize these two Alaska elementary schools for their outstanding work,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “As a former educator, I saw firsthand how important it is to prepare your classrooms for success. Congratulations to the students, parents, and educators of Huffman Elementary School and Delta Junction Elementary School. This award is well-deserved.”
“This recognition is the result of both the professional excellence and personal dedication of the teachers, support staff, and administrators at Huffman Elementary and Delta Junction Elementary, as well as the support of families and the community,” said DEED Acting Commissioner Heidi Teshner. “Thank you all for your commitment to the students of Alaska.”
Principal Milt Hooton will be traveling to Washington D.C. in November to receive the formal award from the Department of Education.