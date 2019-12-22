U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Greely participated in an Adopt-A-School engagement with Delta Elementary School during their annual Flashlight Walk Dec. 19.
The Flashlight Walk marks the last day of school for 2019 and the beginning of the holiday season for teachers and students. Over 300 students and families participated in this year’s walk in a balmy one degree Fahrenheit temperature.
The Fort Greely AAS program contributes military resources and services in order to increase public awareness of the Army’s mission and to foster good relations between the military and the communities they reside in.