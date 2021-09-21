DES Ambassadors

Front row (l to r): Gianna Rawson, Sophia Grapengeter, Samuel Sidorenko. Back row (l to r): Maliah Jackson, Nelmary Rodriquez, Rebecca Maslovtsova, Allison Heintz, Trenton Sturgis. Not pictured: Aria Rocha.

 Phtoto courtesy Delta Elementary

Delta Elementary School has chosen their DES Ambassadors for the current school year. Ambassadors are fourth and fifth grade students who represent the school's values. They will assist with day-to-day school functions as needed, mentoring, helping kindergarteners with their winter gear, assisting with after school activities, etc.

This year's ambassadors are: Gianna Rawson, Sophia Grapengeter, Samuel Sidorenko, Maliah Jackson, Nelmary Rodriquez, Rebecca Maslovtsova, Allison Heintz, Trenton Sturgis, and Aria Rocha.

