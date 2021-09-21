Delta Elementary School has chosen their DES Ambassadors for the current school year. Ambassadors are fourth and fifth grade students who represent the school's values. They will assist with day-to-day school functions as needed, mentoring, helping kindergarteners with their winter gear, assisting with after school activities, etc.
This year's ambassadors are: Gianna Rawson, Sophia Grapengeter, Samuel Sidorenko, Maliah Jackson, Nelmary Rodriquez, Rebecca Maslovtsova, Allison Heintz, Trenton Sturgis, and Aria Rocha.