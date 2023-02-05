We recently posted a story concerning the use of microwaves by students at Delta Elementary School. Since the information received from the school discussed concerns with students not using the microwaves properly, the risk of injury from spilling hot food, and the time it takes to heat lunches in the microwave in a limited number of available microwaves, we incorrectly concluded that microwaves would not be available for use by the students.
The information from the school did state, “we are not going to allow them (students) to heat up water in our microwaves.”
We discussed the issue with DES Principal Milt Hooten on Friday. He said that the only problems they have had are those caused by students bringing in store-bought packages that require water to be added such as instant noodles and soup cups where water is to be heated and added or water added and then heated.
He said other foods, including leftovers, have not been a problem, so the school will continue to allow them to be brought in and heated.
In the original information, the school suggested the items be prepared at home and sent to school in an insulated container so that further preparation at school was not needed.
When sending preheated food or food needing to be kept cold, keep these tips in mind:
- Keep foods cooler than 40 degrees or warmer than 140 degrees to avoid the danger zone that promotes bacterial growth.
- Consider how long the food will be in the insulated container and how long it will retain the appropriate temperature.
- Food will only stay hot or cold in an insulated container if it has some liquid. Add liquid if necessary.
- For cold food, cool the container in the refrigerator or freezer before putting food in the container.
- For hot food, first warm up your container with boiling water. Let it sit for a few minutes with the lid on, then drain the water. Quickly add the hot (at or above 165 degrees) food/drink and put the lid on.
Hooten also commented on the lunches provided by the school. He said the school saw a steep increase in the amount of food brought from home during the pandemic. He attributed the increase to the changes the school had to make in the preparation of the food at the time. He said the food has been changed since the pandemic and is much better. He encouraged parents to have students consider purchasing food at school.
We apologize for any confusion our original article caused.