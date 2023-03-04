February 2023 Delta Elementary School Citizens of the Month are: Back row from left: Valentina Stronza Nazario, Mendalina Wilson, Katalina Donaldson, Gabriella Korovnik, Jayden Ramirez, Isaiah McCall, Marissa Leija, Colton Leija, Silas Hollembaek, Garik Shaffer, Victoria Ognevchuk, Katherine McCarrick, Mariana Villa, Evnika Berezyuk. Middle row from left: Jaycee Wright, Jase Knight, Hadlee Thomason, Sofia Ognevchuk, Beeline Rodriguez. Front row from left: Rebecca Russell, Maddie Brannan, Hudson Tomasch, Lia Diaz Negron, Marializ Colon Rivera, Ella Dillon, Loys Velazqez Santos, Diana Gayvoronskiya, Evelyn Stricklin, Azara Rawson, Jasmine Taranov, Kseniia Chemeresiuk.
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 8
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 10
Community Calendar
This week's e-Edition
- See the full print edition online every Thursday. Click the image on the left to see this week's e-edtion. Watch for e-edition subscription information soon.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Firefighters save home
- Potential Kinross Manh Choh workers to train near Delta Junction
- Women rescued from ice on Tanana River
- Donald James Swearingen, Jr. 1957-2023
- Explore Fire and EMS program kicks off this week
- Kinross updates Council on Manh Choh project
- Rescue personnel escape near miss
- Birds in Alaska, 70 million years ago
- DES February Citizens of the Month
- Local resident speaks out against City’s membership in Alaska Municipal League
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.