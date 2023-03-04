February Citizens of the Month

Back row from left: Valentina Stronza Nazario, Mendalina Wilson, Katalina Donaldson, Gabriel-la Korovnik, Jayden Ramirez, Isaiah McCall, Marissa Leija, Colton Leija, Silas Hollembaek, Garik Shaffer, Victoria Ognevchuk, Katherine McCarrick, Mariana Villa, Evnika Berezyuk. Middle row from left: Jaycee Wright, Jase Knight, Hadlee Thomason, Sofia Ognevchuk, Beeline Rodriguez. Front row from left: Rebecca Russell, Maddie Brannan, Hudson Tomasch, Lia Diaz Negron, Marializ Colon Rivera, Ella Dillon, Loys Velazqez Santos, Diana Gayvoronskiya, Evelyn Stricklin, Azara Rawson, Jasmine Taranov, Kseniia Chemeresiuk.

 Photo courtesy Delta Elementary

February 2023 Delta Elementary School Citizens of the Month are: Back row from left: Valentina Stronza Nazario, Mendalina Wilson, Katalina Donaldson, Gabriella Korovnik, Jayden Ramirez, Isaiah McCall, Marissa Leija, Colton Leija, Silas Hollembaek, Garik Shaffer, Victoria Ognevchuk, Katherine McCarrick, Mariana Villa, Evnika Berezyuk. Middle row from left: Jaycee Wright, Jase Knight, Hadlee Thomason, Sofia Ognevchuk, Beeline Rodriguez. Front row from left: Rebecca Russell, Maddie Brannan, Hudson Tomasch, Lia Diaz Negron, Marializ Colon Rivera, Ella Dillon, Loys Velazqez Santos, Diana Gayvoronskiya, Evelyn Stricklin, Azara Rawson, Jasmine Taranov, Kseniia Chemeresiuk.

Tags