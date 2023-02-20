Our second grade team at DES is irreplaceable. The amount of experience that Sheryl Mills and Jennifer Brant have, combined with the Intervention room experience and learning mindset of Annaris Padilla, has made them one of our strongest teams.
They have led the charge school-wide where collaboration and best practices in improving student growth are concerned. They are leaders in our school and district, and very involved outside their contract hours in making Delta/Greely School District better. Year after year, our second grade student data far exceeds expectations and is among the best in the state. This is due to their passion for their profession and willingness to learn to be better at their craft. They make my job much easier and make us all look good!
“I am so fortunate and blessed to spend my days with these wonderful little souls and know that I am a part of their life's journey. It is so important to build relationships with our students. They need to know that we care about them." Sheryl Mills
"A few things college classes should have taught us:
•Warning signs of obsession over Target $1 bins, Pinterest, colored pens, smelly stickers, book buying, Box Tops, electric pencil sharpeners, hoarding construction paper, and anything free!
•How to deal with a dangling tooth, damp drawers, gold-diggers, and snot that isn't ours.
•Karate kicks to make copiers work.
•How to convince your admin that you're allergic to lunch duty.
•How to explain to people that were so invested in what we do that we say, ‘My kids’ when referring to our students.” Jennifer Brant
"My goal is to be a teacher that changes my students' lives for the better, inspires them to become life-long learners, and that instills in them a love for learning. I want my students to leave my classroom knowing that the best learning tool available is already inside their hearts." Annaris Padilla