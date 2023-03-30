This week, we are spotlighting Delta Elementary's special education team. I am not exaggerating when I say that I think we are number one in the state in this area. Because of their dedication and leadership, our program's effectiveness rivals the effectiveness of districts who have many more resources at their disposal. Special ed teachers are a rare breed, to say the least. They work with all students no matter the disability and believe every one of them has the ability to learn and progress. They spend countless hours doing enormous amounts of paperwork, are constantly having to learn and answer to new federal legislation, must organize individual lesson plans for over 50 students, and oversee a staff of 10 dedicated paraprofessionals. As principal, I want to thank Dawn Fagenstrom (who is in charge of the entire district's SPED program), Kim Chauncey, KC Zelina (our speech pathologist), and Kristen Stirling (our pre-school teacher) for making my job so much easier and making our school amazing.
"Everyone has the right to learn and be accepted. Respecting others' differences makes the world a brighter, kinder place. When in doubt, wait then wait some more." Dawn Fagenstrom
"Build relationships with your students, respect their individuality, value them, listen, listen, listen, laugh a lot!" Kim Chauncey
"Words are singularly the most powerful force available to humanity. We can choose to use this force constructively with words of encouragement, or destructively using words of despair. Words have energy and power with the ability to help, to heal, to hinder, to hurt, to harm, to humiliate and to humble." KC Zelina