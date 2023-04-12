Paraprofessional. A term that gets thrown around a lot and has the reputation of meaning “less than a professional.” Not at Delta Elementary. Our “paras” are valued. Their job is to service our intensive needs students.
This is a job that requires a very specific kind of person. They are kind, patient, resilient, intelligent, flexible, and above all, able to overcome discouragement. These ladies tirelessly advocate for each one of their students because they believe that every student can learn and thrive.
I believe that there is no more difficult job, but these ladies tackle each challenge head on with a great attitude and growth mindset. They work well together and work well with their supervisors. Without their tireless effort, DES would not function, and I value and appreciate every one of them. So if you see them in the halls, stop and thank them!
“I believe that EVERY child can communicate and learn, but it looks and sounds different for lots of children. My job, that I love, is to help children find their ‘voice’ so they can learn and thrive.” Andrea Lemons
“Every child is deserving of love and capable of learning. It is a blessing to be able to support these children and to be someone they can rely on for comfort and kindness!” Leann Mills
“It’s very important to get the work done, but I believe it’s just as important to make sure their hearts are filled. It’s amazing what kids can do when they hear positive words and have someone believe in them.” Jessenia Matos.