Students at Delta Elementary School showed off some crazy hats before the Thanksgiving break.
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 4
-
Dec 4
-
Dec 4
-
Dec 4
-
Dec 4
Community Calendar
This week's e-Edition
- See the full print edition online every Thursday. Click the image on the left to see this week's e-edtion. Watch for e-edition subscription information soon.
Online Poll
Do you brine your turkey before you cook it?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Richardson Highway shut down at Rainbow Mountain due to avalanche
- The Public Health Nurse at the Delta Public Health Center – Tuesday, Dec. 17
- Smiling Moose open house
- Giving Thanks from Jennifer Brant's Second Grade Class
- Williams signs with Duke
- Don't eat me from Cheryl Hanson's Second Grade Class
- Ambulance struck head-on on Richardson Highway
- DES students enjoyed crazy hat day before break
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.