Delta Elementary School will discontinued allowing students to bring lunch from home to heat in the microwaves at the schools beginning Monday.
According to information from the school, students have been bringing items such noodle dishes and macaroni and cheese and heating them in the microwave ovens that has resulted in fires in the microwave ovens. In addition, the number of microwave ovens available is limited, and there isn’t enough time for all students to heat up their lunches and eat.
The school says they have had four fires in microwaves resulting in damage to the microwaves, requiring them to be discarded. A recent fire was caused when a student forgot to put water in their dish before heating. Also, students have been burned while carrying hot soup to their table.
The school suggest parents heat the meals at home and place them in a thermos or other container designed to keep them warm.