Each year, Delta Elementary School's second grade classes provide us with a look at Thanksgiving from their point of view. We hope you enjoy!
Jennifer Brant's
Second Grade
What are you thankful for?
Some of the things I’m most thankful for are my friends, my mom and dad, and my teacher. I am thankful for my friends because they hep me when I get hurt. I got hurt when it was summer and my friends helped me. I am thankful for my mom and dad because they help me with homework. My mom and dad help me with homework if one is hard. I am thankful for my teacher because she is pretty and I love her. My teacher is nice and lovable. I am grateful for my family, my friends, and my teacher.
-Addison Ohart
This Thanksgiving I am thankful for healthy life and family. I am thankful for family because they feed me and I love my family. I am thankful for my sisters because they feed me and teach me how to cook eggs. I am thankful for a healthy life. A health life means I will be strong. I love my healthy life and family.
-Darius Attungana-Schmidt
I a thankful for my family and friends. I am thankful for my friends. They do jokes when I’m sad. My teachers help me with math. I love them so, so, so much. I am thankful for my mom, dad, and sister.
-Evelyn Slychenyuk
I am thankful for chicken, school, and shoes. I am thankful for chicken. My mom cooked chicken and it was good. I am thankful for school because I learn math. I am thankful for shoes because I don’t get hurt on the ground outside. I give thanks for chicken, school and shoes.
-Dominic Maurer
During the holiday season I have so much to be thankful for and so may people to share it with. I cam thankful fo hockey because I love hockey because you can skate. i practice hockey at least three times a week. People are kind to one another. It is very kind of people to give gifts during the holidays. Time with friends makes me happy. I like to go to the pool with my friends. I will be sure to spend as much time as possible playing hockey with people and making new friends on the ice.
-Liam Parker
I am thankful for the school, lay family and my dad. I am thankful for the school because the school helps me learn. At school I learn math and reading. I am thankful for my famly. My family keeps me safe and plays with me. We play outside. My dad helps me pack my lunch and does homework. I am thankful for school, my family, and my dad.
-Olivia Bealer
Things I am thankful for are my family, our community, and my dinner. I am thankful for my family because they keep me alive. My family can feed and protect me. I am thankful for my community because they keep earth clean and they help us. The pick up litter and lower prices. I am thankful for dinner because I get fed and it keeps me alive. I eat dinner so I don’t starve. Without my family, our community, and dinner I would have starved. I would have died, and the earth would have died.
-Nolan Jepsen
I’m thankful to God, my food, and school. I am thankful for food on my table so I won’t be hungry. Food makes me feel full. I am thankful for my school because I learn. I love to write and learn more words. I am thankful to live in Alaska. It is so beautiful here. The mountains and animals make me happy. I want to give thanks for my food, school, and Alaska.
-Kseniia Chemeresiuk
Things I am thankful for are food, family, and water. I am thankful for food because without it we’d starve. My favorite food is mango. I am thankful for family because families do and teach you stuff. I love my family and all the things they teach. I am thankful for water because without it our throats would dry. I drink lots of water so my throat won’t be dry. I am most thankful fo these things because they are great!
-Colton Leija
There are so many things I’m thankful for such as my dog, house, and my teacher. I am thankful fo r my dog because I lover her. I play with her all the time. I am thankful for my house because it keeps lee warm. I am happy in my warm house. I am thankful for my teacher because she helps be. She’s the best! She helps me when I need help. I am thankful for my dog because I love her. I am thankful for my house and my teacher.
-Camila Arocho Rosado
This Thanksgiving I want to show I’m thankful for my mom, dad, and pet rabbit. I am thankful fo army mom because she cooks me food. I can’t wait for Thanksgiving because my mom is going to cook cake. I am thankful for dad because he builds my house for me. My dad builds my house because he is the only one who builds by himself. I am thankful for my pet because it’s soft. One time I pet my rabbit and it was soft. I want to show I am thankful for my mom, dad, and pet.
-Elliott Bialik
What are you thankful for? I'm thankful for our community, Ms. Rose, and my family. I am thankful fo your community. Without it, I wouldn’t have a home to keep me safe. I am thankful for Ms. Rose because when I get hurt she is there for me. I get hurt and I to the nurse. Once I bonked my head on a pole. I am thankful for my family because I have someone to love. I am alone and I go to my family. I love our community. I love Ms. Rose and my family because I can have someone to take care of me at school and home.
-Liam Gulenkov
I am thankful for my teacher, my family, God and Jesus. My teacher is nice and she helps me with school. I am thankful for my family. We have lots of fun together. We go ice fishing together. I am thankful for God and Jesus. I have a nice house and I have a nice family. I’m alive because of Him. I’m thankful for a lot of things but mostly I’m thankful for God, Jesus, family, and my teacher.
-Sawyer Stoneking
There are so many things I am thankful for such as food, the school and family. I am thankful for food because it is heathy. It keeps us alive. I am thankful for school because it teaches us. One time I learned math. I am thankful fo army family because they keep me safe. One time they kept me safe at the Fly Trampoline Park. I am thankful for my mom, family, and food. School is a great thing!
-Evnika Berezyuk
This Thanksgiving I want to show I’m thankful for my parents, cat, and dinner. I am thankful for my parents because they protect me and they feed me. My parents make money and buy me food and keep me safe. I am thankful for my cat because it plays with me. My cat always cuddles with and plays. I am thankful for my dinner because it is yummy. My dinner is good and tasty. It is always yummy. I am so thankful for my parents, my cat, and my dinner.
-Abigail Butenko
I’m thankful for God and for my family. I am thankful for my parents. They always support me. They help me to read. I am happy for my good brother. He always helps me. He plays with me outside. My good My good sister spends time with me and we play. I’m thankful for my mom, dad, brother, and sister.
-German Bazan
I am thankful for my family, my friends, and my dogs. I am thankful for my dad because he takes care of me. My dad works hard to make money. I am thankful for school because I can play. I can play with my friends. I can play in the park. I can go down the slide. I am so thankful that I have my dad, my park, and school.
-Raisa Kucherenko
What are you thankful for? I’m thankful for parks, my family, and school. I am thankful for parks because I get to go on swings, ladders, and slides. In the summer I went on the slide with my mom and we laughed a lot. My family helps me and loves me. Each night they help me read, tuck me into bed, and hug me. I am thankful for my elementary school because I get to learn new things. I couldn’t read in preschool but now I can! I am grateful for parks, my elementary school, and the greatest family ever!
-Caitlin Jacques
I’m thankful for my mom, my dad, and my teacher. My mom gives us food. Her food is delicious! My dad works hard for us. He buys food for me. I am thankful for Mrs. Brant because she teaches me how to take away and add. I want to give thanks for my mom, my dad, and my teacher.
-Polina Slychenyuk
Sheryl Mills's
Second Grade
What are you thankful for?
I am thankful for my family because they give me things. I am thankful for my roof because my mom and dad used a lot of money buying a house for me to live in. I am thankful for food because my mom makes the food with all of her love. I am thankful for my toys because they used money to buy them for me. I am thankful for my cat because he is part of the family. I am thankful for my dog because he is in the family.
-Venus
I am thankful for my dog Turbo because he is so soft, so playful, so fun, and super, super fast. I am thankful for my sister, brother, dad, mom and my other 15 year old dog Clide.
-Liam
I am thankful for the new Tahoe we got because the other on did not work. I am thankful for the network that we got because now we can watch Netflix. I’m thankful for my mom because she feeds me and she takes care of me. I’m thankful for my brother because he helps me.’
-Ava
I am thankful for my sister Keyshalanie because without her I would have no one to play on the trampoline. I am thankful for my mom because she cooks for me, cleans for me, and works hard.
-Janelys
I am thankful for my family because we play games. I am thankful for Delta Elementary. I am thankful for God.
Rowan
I am thankful for God because he made us. I am thankful for mom and dad because they are special.
-Greyson
I am thankful for my teacher because she teaches me math, science, and reading. I am thankful for my mom because she cooks for me, plays with me, and helps me. I am thankful for family because they help me with a lot of homework.
-Athena
I am thankful for my Pokemon because I love, love, love, love Pokemon! I am also thankful for my Nintendo because there is all sorts of games. I am also thankful for my life because I really like living. I am also thankful for my family because they’re very fun to play with.
-Thomas
I am thankful for my mom because she is the nicest person I have ever met and she helps me be a better girl. I am thankful for God because he made me and my entire life. I am thankful for my teacher because she teaches me.
-Ella
I am thankful for my mom and dad because they make me food. I am thankful for my house because it is warm.
-Nora
I am thankful for God because he helps me and for Lord because he helps me with stuff and things. I am thankful for Jesus because he blesses me with every thing. I am thankful for my mom because she helps me clean my room. I am thankful for my sister because she helps me paint stuff. I am thankful for my brother because he helps me with heavy stuff.
-Olivia
I am thankful for the school because math is fun. I’m thankful for God because he created us. I’m thankful for my family then I wouldn’t exist.
-Zoey
I am thankful for my sister, mom, and dad because they are the best parts of my family. I am thankful for God to give us life to live and he made us.
-Loys
I am thankful for mom, dad, brother, and fish because my mom, dad, and brother love me and my fish are very cute.
-Michael
I am thankful for my family because they are special to me. I am thankful for my friend Alex, he is my best friend and because he has a fort and a tree house. I’m thankful for Jesus.
-Ludwig
I am thankful for my family because we get to snuggle. I am thankful for my class because everyone is my friend. I am thankful for my mom because she lets me sleep with her. I am thankful for my teacher because she is the best teacher in the world.
-Makayla
I am thankful for my dad because he is building an apartment for us. I am thankful for my mom because she makes food for us.
-Eliseus
I am thankful for my mom and dad. My friends are goofy and funny. I like to eat good. I like to play Legos.
-Jonah
Anneris Padilla's
Second Grade
What is your favorite moment of the day and what are you thankful for?
My favorite moment of the day is when we pray and eat together. I’m thankful for my friends and family.
-Ezekiel Kowalski
My favorite moment of the day is eating turkey with my family. I’m thankful for praying with my family that we have a good Thanksgiving Day.
-Presley Roach
My favorite moment of the day is eating Chex Mix. I’m thankful for my brother and sister.
-Bethany Rothe
My favorite moment of the day is when my family and cousins eat turkey and other food together. I’m thankful for praying for God.
-Emerson Stoner
My favorite moment of the day is eating carrots and french fries. I’m thankful for my dad and mom going to Fairbanks!.
-Jackson Tomasch
My favorite moment of the day is when we all are together at the pool. I’m thankful for my family and friends.
-Savai’ia Eseroma
My favorite moment of the day is cooking with my mom. I’m thankful for the food and my family.
-Roman Mariscal
My favorite moment of the day is spending time with my family. I’m thankful for my family because I love them.
-Katalina Donaldson
My favorite moment of the day is eating turkey with my family. I’m thankful for God’s help and my family because I really love them.
-Erik Kulinich
My favorite moment of the day is when my family spends time together. I’m thankful for my family, friends and my teacher.
-David Gergalo
My favorite moment of the day is when my family gets together and plays a game. I’m thankful for my family.
-Trinity Lynseko
My favorite moment of the day is going to my cousin’s house and eating a big feast and playing. I’m thankful for my teacher, friends and family.
-Grace Flyinghorse Nay
My favorite moment of the day is playing games with my friends and family and going to the water park. I’m thankful for the oxygen that bugs and the trees can give us.
-Alexie Irvine
My favorite moment of the day is eating turkey. I’m thankful for playing with my friends.
-Jonathan Davis
My favorite moment of the day is playing games with my family and spending time with them. I’m thankful for the food, mom and my dad. We pray and eat the food. I love all of them so much.
-Hazel Shapoval
My favorite moment of the day is eating turkey and going to my aunt’s house with the whole family. I’m thankful for everything and everyday.
-Marissa Leija
My favorite moment of the day is cooking with my mom and dad. I’m thankful for my family and the food they give me.
Zander Dohadwala
My favorite moment of the day is eating cake with mom and dad. I’m thankful for my loving mom, dad and my baby brother.
-Kaiven Escobar-Martines
My favorite moment of the day is seeing family and friends and eating turkey. I’m thankful for my family because they help me when things are hard. I’m thankful for my friends because I have fun with them.
-Alex Musselman