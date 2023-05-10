This is our Delta Elementary School intervention team. Our school is very fortunate to have these educators available to work with not only our struggling students, but with some of our advanced students as well. These teachers are passionate about meeting the needs of all of Delta Elementary's students and work tirelessly to accomplish their mission. They are making a huge difference. There is over 70 years of education experience in this group!
"The world is full of “good enoughs.” Be one of the “amazings!” Janine Todd
“If every child could receive just 15 uninterrupted minutes every day when they feel they are the most important person on earth enjoying reading together, what an amazing positive difference that would make.” Cindy Aillaud
"Help them to see. Help them to see how, why, and that anything is possible!" Wyatt Lemons
"One of the greatest things I can do in my life is improve someone else's." Sophia Zagorodnyy
"I thought I knew children, however, they have taught me two things: I have so much more to learn about children, and I can learn to not just like these kids but also love these kids." Carla Coen.