U.S. Army Garrison Fort Greely launched a “Journey with Troops” reading program partnering with teachers and students from Delta Elementary School Nov. 20. Four military volunteers participated with students in educational reading activities such as quizzes and sight word games.
Journey with Troops is just one of the multiple events that are planned under Fort Greely’s Adopt-A-School (AAS) program. The Fort Greely AAS program contributes military resources and services in order to increase public awareness of the Army’s mission and to foster good relations between the military and the communities they reside in.