Delta Elementary School’s kindergarten enrollment is now open. Parents will start the process by completing a pre-registration form online. Please allow 24 hours to receive an email that will allow you to submit the rest of the registration.
Please note that registration is not complete until you submit the child’s birth certificate and immunization records. You will be able to attach these during the enrollment process. Visit https://dgsd.powerschool.com/public/formbuilder/form.html?formid=11422 to start the pre-registration, and do not forget to select entry year 2023-2024.
If you have questions, call Delta Elementary School at 907-895-4696.