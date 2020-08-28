Delta Greely School District Superintendent Shaun Steyle announced today that the school system will be moving to a low risk level of operation beginning Monday, August 31. Under the plan, restrictions on bus capacity, kindergarten schedules, and early release days will be changed along with school day activities.
Steyle said bus capacity will return to normal on Monday, but the district is asking students to keep as much social distancing as possible and for siblings to sit together while on the bus. First Student said on Friday that the busses have been operating at about 50 percent of last year’s number of riders.
Overall, school district attendance numbers have been equal to last year, but the distribution of students has changed with attendance in the brick and mortar buildings down almost 25 percent, partially contributing to the reduced ridership on buses. The Alaska Homeschool has seen a fourfold increase in students.
Early release days on Wednesdays will move back to the normal time of 2:15 for the elementary school, and 2:25 for the junior and senior high schools.
At the elementary school, kindergarten will move to a full day running from 8:25 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Kindergarten had been running on a half day schedule with students separated into two different attendance periods.
Classrooms will go back to full classes, eliminating the overflow rooms for students to rotate into and out of the classroom. At the junior high, a post on Facebook says the school will finish with the “B” block of students in class on Monday, before going back to the regular school day schedule on Tuesday.
Milt Hooton, principal at Delta Elementary said parents will now be allowed into the school building but will be limited to the lobby area. Hooton also said there will no longer be mandatory temperature checks
Delta Elementary is also moving back to one 30-minute recess period per day with two 40-minute PE classes a week.
Steyle cautioned parents to remember that if conditions change regarding positive coronavirus cases in the community the status level of the schools may change quickly.