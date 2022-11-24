This letter was written by a fourth-grade student at Delta Elementary School who is an Ukrainian refugee with assistance from a school translator.
“I’m very grateful that I’m here, and not in the Ukraine. There is war there now, but I left and now I am not afraid of anything. I have everything I need here and I don’t need a anything.
“I am grateful for good classmates, teachers, and good friends. Also that I am alive and can study well. I really like it here. God protects me. Thank you for my family.”