When you enter Delta Elementary, chances are that you will see one of these people first. Don Jackson has been the daytime custodian/maintenance man/morning greeter/lunch duty person since way before I began working here in 2010. He is the reason our building looks nearly the same as when it was built in 2008.
Lisa Harris took over our librarian duties three years ago and has done an amazing job. She has implemented a Thursday STEM program, still does recess and lunch duty, and began seeing preschoolers while doing all of the other duties a librarian does, including ordering materials for the whole district.
Christine Carstens is our student/family development coordinator and runs our MTSS program along with many other things I ask of her. She still does recess duty and coordinates with our online school psychologist to meet the needs of our SEL program.
And of course, our secretaries Rhandie Grapengeter and Amanda Trainor are recognized and loved by everyone who comes in. They make our school tick and are the friendly, welcoming faces that make everyone who enters feel welcome and valued.
All of these folks make my life as principal much easier. Make sure you thank them when you see them. They go above and beyond for your kids every day.