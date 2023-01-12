Teams from Susitna Valley, Hutchison, Nenana, Bethel, Galena, North Pole, and Glennallen will be in town for the annual Dean Cummings Memorial Basketball Tour-nament. The event starts at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday when Susitna Valley boys take on the Hutchison boys. Games continue throughout the day with the Delta girls team entering tournament at 6:30 p.m., and the Delta boys stepping in Thursday at 8 p.m.
The double elimination tournament continues throughout Friday and Saturday with the girls championship game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and the boys championship game at 5 p.m.
In addition to the tournament games, there will be a three-point competition. Each team will have two players compete in the competition.
Competitions will take place at halftime during select games. The Delta boys will shoot during halftime of the Delta-Glennallen game Thursday night, and the Delta girls will shoot during halftime of the Thursday night boys game.
The top four shooters will compete during halftime of the Saturday morning games. Boys will shoot during halftime of the 9:30 a.m. game, and girls during halftime of the 11 a.m. game.
An ice cream parlor will be set up in the music room on Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. and hot dogs, nachos, pretzels, drinks, and other food items will be available in the concession stand.
Look for updates on DeltaWindOnline.com throughout the tournament.