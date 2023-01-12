The Delta boys scored first and maintained their lead the entire game against Glennallen tonight coming out ahead by nine points at the final buzzer with a final score of 46-37. At one time the Delta boys lead by double digits to dominate the game. The Delta boys take on Bethel Friday evening at 6 p.m.
The Delta girls lost to Glennallen in a well-played game losing 43-30 and will take on Nenana at noon Friday.
In other boys action today Hutchinson defeated Susitna Valley 61-55 in the day’s opening game. Hutchinson moves to the winner’s bracket where they will take on North Pole at 3 p.m. on Friday. North Pole defeated Galena this afternoon 67-37. Susitna Valley and Galena will match up Friday at 9 a.m.
The Bethel boys dominated Nenana in early afternoon action today 46-7. Bethel will take on Delta at 6 p.m. Friday.
In other girls action today, Susitna Valley received a bye and will take on North Pole at 1:30 p.m. Friday after they defeated Galena in the opening girl’s game today 50-25. Galena has the day off with a bye. Bethel girls defeated Nenana 47-37 in today’s noon game and will take on the Huskies Friday evening.
|Friday’s Game Schedule
|Susitna Valley vs Galena Boys 9:00 a.m.
Nenana vs Delta Girls 10:30 a.m.
|Nenana vs Glennallen Boys 12:00 p.m.
|Susitna Valley vs North Pole Girls 1:30 p.m.
|Hutchinson vs North Pole Boys 3:00 p.m.
|Bethel vs Glennallen Girls at 4:30 p.m.
|Bethel vs Delta Boys 6 p.m.
Action will continue on Saturday with the championship games at 3:30 and 5 p.m.