Dean Cummings Opening Ceremony

Teams stand during the Dean Cummings Opening ceremony Thursday evening.

 Photo by Tim Holoday

The Delta boys scored first and maintained their lead the entire game against Glennallen tonight coming out ahead by nine points at the final buzzer with a final score of 46-37. At one time the Delta boys lead by double digits to dominate the game. The Delta boys take on Bethel Friday evening at 6 p.m.

The Delta girls lost to Glennallen in a well-played game losing 43-30 and will take on Nenana at noon Friday.

In other boys action today Hutchinson defeated Susitna Valley 61-55 in the day’s opening game. Hutchinson moves to the winner’s bracket where they will take on North Pole at 3 p.m. on Friday. North Pole defeated Galena this afternoon 67-37. Susitna Valley and Galena will match up Friday at 9 a.m.

The Bethel boys dominated Nenana in early afternoon action today 46-7. Bethel will take on Delta at 6 p.m. Friday.

In other girls action today, Susitna Valley received a bye and will take on North Pole at 1:30 p.m. Friday after they defeated Galena in the opening girl’s game today 50-25. Galena has the day off with a bye. Bethel girls defeated Nenana 47-37 in today’s noon game and will take on the Huskies Friday evening.

Friday’s Game Schedule
Susitna Valley vs Galena Boys 9:00 a.m.

Nenana vs Delta Girls 10:30 a.m.

Nenana vs Glennallen Boys 12:00 p.m.
Susitna Valley vs North Pole Girls 1:30 p.m.
Hutchinson vs North Pole Boys 3:00 p.m.
Bethel vs Glennallen Girls at 4:30 p.m.
Bethel vs Delta Boys 6 p.m.

Action will continue on Saturday with the championship games at 3:30 and 5 p.m.

