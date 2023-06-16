Delta High School would like to take this time to celebrate the students that have been going above and beyond the requirements at DHS. We honor those that have made the Principal’s List, High Honor Roll, and Honor Roll. To be eligible for the Principal’s List, a student must have a cumulative GPA of 4.0 or above. A student may have above a 4.0 from taking college credits and honors classes. To be eligible for High Honor Roll, a student must have a cumulative GPA between 3.5 and 3.9. To be eligible for Honor Roll, a student must have a cumulative GPA between a 3.0 and 3.49. A 3.0 GPA represents a B, and a 4.0 represents an A. Great job!
Principal’s List:
Alora Nicole Anderson
Alanis Nicole Cortes Burgos
Jersey Jasmyn Glass
Leanna May Marie Green
Janey Lola Camille Guritz
Iris Elaine Haas
Nataliya Vladimirovna Koval
Viktor Vladimirovich Koval
Anthony Joel Lansing
Zoe Rae Moore
Logan Alexander Pugh
High Honor Roll:
Ash Naruto Blake
Charles Nathaniel Jordan Bouziden
Tanner Reed Brant
Mathew Dolan Brooks
Hunter Ashton Case
Joseph Yougene Chenkov
Calyse Sienna Clark
Emily Grace Folliard
Madison Claire Grapengeter
Jacob Christopher Hilton
Jaylon Lee Jackson
Shy Anna Sky Kimball
Jacob David Korovnik
Matthew Alexander Lawhorne
Janey Lynn Lemons
Lourdes Grace Lester
Allisson Mariela Luna
Gretchen Rose Marchuk
Peyton James Markham
Phillip Vadimovich Maslovtsov
Joshua Seth McCall
Abbey Larae Merritt
Olivia Mae Morley
Veniamin Pavlovich Novikov
Grace Jillian Pearson
Christopher Donegan Phelan
Zander Matthew Stossmeister
Gabrielle Marie Thomas
Edward Davidovich Yantsen
Svetlana Tanya Zastavskaya
Honor Roll
Angus Benjamin Beckett
Brady Lee Bevard
Kathrine Rostislavovna Ditkovsky
Kaitlyn Ann Enderle
Adrianna Rose Gant
Casey Maria Hernandez
Wyatt Richard Hollembaek
Zarina Denisovna Khatman
Aidan Thomas Klein
Paxton Jude Lawhorne
Hailey Marie Merritt
Shelbie Dawne Owen
William Patten Russell
Angelie Santiago Brito
Veronika Valeriivna Tsvihun
Canyon Jace Wrigley