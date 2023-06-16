Delta High School would like to take this time to celebrate the students that have been going above and beyond the requirements at DHS. We honor those that have made the Principal’s List, High Honor Roll, and Honor Roll. To be eligible for the Principal’s List, a student must have a cumulative GPA of 4.0 or above. A student may have above a 4.0 from taking college credits and honors classes. To be eligible for High Honor Roll, a student must have a cumulative GPA between 3.5 and 3.9. To be eligible for Honor Roll, a student must have a cumulative GPA between a 3.0 and 3.49. A 3.0 GPA represents a B, and a 4.0 represents an A. Great job!

Principal’s List:

Alora Nicole Anderson

Alanis Nicole Cortes Burgos

Jersey Jasmyn Glass

Leanna May Marie Green

Janey Lola Camille Guritz

Iris Elaine Haas

Nataliya Vladimirovna Koval

Viktor Vladimirovich Koval

Anthony Joel Lansing

Zoe Rae Moore

Logan Alexander Pugh

High Honor Roll:

Ash Naruto Blake

Charles Nathaniel Jordan Bouziden

Tanner Reed Brant

Mathew Dolan Brooks

Hunter Ashton Case

Joseph Yougene Chenkov

Calyse Sienna Clark

Emily Grace Folliard

Madison Claire Grapengeter

Jacob Christopher Hilton

Jaylon Lee Jackson

Shy Anna Sky Kimball

Jacob David Korovnik

Matthew Alexander Lawhorne

Janey Lynn Lemons

Lourdes Grace Lester

Allisson Mariela Luna

Gretchen Rose Marchuk

Peyton James Markham

Phillip Vadimovich Maslovtsov

Joshua Seth McCall

Abbey Larae Merritt

Olivia Mae Morley

Veniamin Pavlovich Novikov

Grace Jillian Pearson

Christopher Donegan Phelan

Zander Matthew Stossmeister

Gabrielle Marie Thomas

Edward Davidovich Yantsen

Svetlana Tanya Zastavskaya

Honor Roll

Angus Benjamin Beckett

Brady Lee Bevard

Kathrine Rostislavovna Ditkovsky

Kaitlyn Ann Enderle

Adrianna Rose Gant

Casey Maria Hernandez

Wyatt Richard Hollembaek

Zarina Denisovna Khatman

Aidan Thomas Klein

Paxton Jude Lawhorne

Hailey Marie Merritt

Shelbie Dawne Owen

William Patten Russell

Angelie Santiago Brito

Veronika Valeriivna Tsvihun

Canyon Jace Wrigley

