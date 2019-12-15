Delta High School’s National Honor Society Members
The Delta High School’s National Honor Society Members were recognized this week for their many hours of community service, leadership, and character. Each member must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher to be invited to join, then they submit an application which includes an essay, letters of recommendation, leadership skills, and volunteer work in the community. These excellent students and athletes are our future leaders, doctors, teachers, and parents. Congratulations to all the new members and good luck to our four graduating seniors.