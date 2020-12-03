Book Pick-Up
Material is available for Delta High School and Delta Junior High School students from the school library for curbside pickup. To order material students should go to https://mydeltalibrary.follettdestiny.com and choose "Delta High School" or "Delta Jr. High School." Click “Log In” in the upper right corner and log in using your Destiny account. Sign in with your student ID number and the password “husky.” If you do not know your student number, please contact Mrs. Mock at emock@dgsd.us.
Students may search for books by subject, title, or author. When you find the book you are looking for, it will show if it is available or not. If it is, click on the title for the next screen. There, you click to "Hold It". This will send Mrs. Mock/Mr. Norm/Mrs. Becker a message. They will pull the book, check it out to you and place it on a table or cart at the main entrance of the school with your name on it where you can pick it up.
Books can also be reserved on Destiny Discover which shows new books in the library, you can also search by topic. This can be found under the catalog tab, left-side menu. You can search books by recently added, popular titles, and topics. If you'd like more information on a book, just click the book and “More Details.” You can also hold a book from either screen. This will send Mrs. Mock a message and she will pull the book, check it out to you, and place it on a table or cart with your name on it for you to come pick it up. From the DHS or DJHS homepage, you can also see what books you have checked out and when they are due.
Books will be pulled as quickly as possible. To know if your book(s) are ready, go into the "My Info" section. If the book is checked out to you, it is ready! Books will be on a table or cart at the main entrance to each school. Still not sure, email with any questions! emock@dgsd.us
Instructions with illustrations can be seen at the following link https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1Q8SyapP65z-2aFHbU6k7SrR081I22y-RStL6FKy-jgQ/edit?usp=sharing.