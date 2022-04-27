New to Delta High School this year is something called e-sports. E-sports is a new program under the Alaska School Activities Association (ASAA) that promotes multiple skills that go beyond traditional sports programs.
“Esports requires a tremendous amount of critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and creativity from players to achieve and sustain success. It reaches beyond traditional sports to create an all-inclusive environment that breaks barriers,” says the ASAA website.
According to Leah Stoner, activities director with Delta High School, students were recently given the opportunity to travel to Anchorage to compete face to face with students from other parts of the state.
The program, led by Austin Rochon have given the students the opportunity to preparing through virtual competitions, after school preparation, and during the Friday SHAPE time collaboration.
Traveling to Anchorage recently, an event allowed the students to compete face to face with fellow e-sport participants rather than playing virtually. Ethan Carston, Jared Gilbert, Darian Hughes, Josh McCall, Logan Meurer, Kaden Myers, Logan Pugh, and Elijah Wood represented Delta High school. The competition was fierce, and the team learned a tremendous amount. Logan Meurer walked away with sixth place, and many members got to commentate and participate on a live stream feed.
Students play one on once against other players on video games. The sanctioned games include League of Legends, NBA2K20, Rocket League, Chess, Smite, Super Smash Bro. They can play virtually against teams within Alaska and California.