Delta High School has developed partnerships with the University of Alaska Fairbanks to offer many different dual credit classes for high school students to earn both high school and college credit for courses. Some classes include lab components.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 28
-
Sep 29
-
Sep 29
-
Sep 29
-
Sep 30
-
Sep 30
-
Sep 30
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
Community Calendar
This week's e-Edition
- See the full print edition online every Thursday. Click the image on the left to see this week's e-edtion. Watch for e-edition subscription information soon.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Clearwater Lodge destroyed by fire
- Two new positive tests for coronavirus in Delta Junction
- Smith arrested in Fairbanks
- New positive test for coronavirus reported in Delta Junctio
- Tyler Smith still at large
- Standoff involving felony suspect taking place on Hanson Road
- New positive case of coronavirus reported in Delta Junction
- School teams run against community members
- Orange trees in the Alaska Range
- Troopers looking for suspect
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.