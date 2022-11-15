The DHS Varsity Volleyball team traveled to Fairbanks to compete in the 2022 Aurora Conference Regional Tournament hosted at Hutchison High School November 4-5. The tournament brought interior teams together to battle it out on the court for a final showdown in an attempt to earn spots at the upcoming state tournament.
The Huskies played 17 sets over the course of five games in two days. Perseverance, teamwork, and sportsmanship were displayed countless times. The first game was against host school Hutchison. Delta defeated the Hawks three sets to one. This win brought the team against Valdez where they fell in all three sets. Late Friday night, the Huskies met and conquered Galena in three sets.
Day two brought close matches for the Delta Huskies. Eielson battled strongly but eventually fell to Delta. Delta then faced Monroe. Close end scores made for a bittersweet loss in three sets.
Overall, the team played hard together and earned a third-place finish for the 2022 Regional tournament missing a slot in the state tournament.