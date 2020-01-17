The DHS girls basketball team kicks off Friday action when they take on the North Pole Patriots at 9 a.m. Delta lost to Redington Thursday night 67-30. In other girls action, Galena beat Bethel 56-49 in the opening game of the tournament Thursday morning. Nome beat North Pole 50-39 in the noon game, and Glennallen beat Hutchison 32-28 in the afternoon contest.
In boys action, Delta beat Redington 64-42 in the closing game Thursday night. Bethel beat Galena in the morning game 73-58. Nome beat North Pole in the early afternoon game, and Hutchison beat Glennallen 57-38 in the late afternoon game.
The Delta boys team takes on Nome in the last game Friday at 5 p.m.