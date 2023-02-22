DHS Homecoming Court

Delta High School Homecoming was this past weekend. The homecoming court was: top row left side: Eli Moreno, Faith Lopez, Middle row: Andrew Fankson, Adrianna Gant, Bottom: Mark West, Ava Vandegrift. Top row right side: Olivia Morley, Eli Wood, Middle row: Josephine Ahlers, Cutter Stockwell, Bottom: Alora Anderson, Aidan Bullard. Royal Court Escorts (far left): Aspen Clark, Brittany Clark, Walter Stockwell. Game story and photos on page B2. Photo by Tim Holoday.