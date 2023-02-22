Delta High School Homecoming was this past weekend. The homecoming court was: top row left side: Eli Moreno, Faith Lopez, Middle row: Andrew Fankson, Adrianna Gant, Bottom: Mark West, Ava Vandegrift. Top row right side: Olivia Morley, Eli Wood, Middle row: Josephine Ahlers, Cutter Stockwell, Bottom: Alora Anderson, Aidan Bullard. Royal Court Escorts (far left): Aspen Clark, Brittany Clark, Walter Stockwell. Game story and photos on page B2. Photo by Tim Holoday.
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 27
-
Feb 28
-
Feb 28
-
Feb 28
-
Mar 1
Community Calendar
This week's e-Edition
- See the full print edition online every Thursday. Click the image on the left to see this week's e-edtion. Watch for e-edition subscription information soon.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Women rescued from ice on Tanana River
- Kinross updates Council on Manh Choh project
- Local resident speaks out against City’s membership in Alaska Municipal League
- DJHS team takes second
- Rescue personnel escape near miss
- Board of Game seeks proposals for hunting and trapping regulations
- DES Second Grade Team excels
- God’s great mercy
- Far North Fab Lab engages students
- Homicide victims both Delta Junction men
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.