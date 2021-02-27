The Valdez Buccaneers rolled into town on Friday to take on our hometown Huskies.
The day did not start off too bad as the Delta Huskies JV were able to hold on to their lead until the very end beating the Buccaneers 52-42.
The girls varsity were up next and they found out that they were playing a team with much more court time experience. Valdez dominated the game and won by a score of 56-17.
The varsity boys came up next and did not get fired up at the start of the game. Delta was down 19-4 at the end of the first quarter.
Slowly the Huskies started to get into their groove and the scores started shrinking until the Huskies were down by only four points in the fourth quarter. The Huskies turned up the heat, but it was not enough as they lost 59-53.
Basketball action continues on Saturday morning 9 a.m. with JV action, followed by the varsity girls at 10:30 a.m. and the boys at noon. The homecoming court will be presented between the varsity games.