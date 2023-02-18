The DHS hockey team traveled to Fairbanks to compete in the ASAA DII State Championships Feb. 2. Their first game was against a strong number-one seeded team, Houston. Huston came out with an 8-0 win. Delta’s Tanner Brant received ASAA's Player of the game recognition.
The consolation game paired Delta against Kenai. The hard-fought game was tied at the end of both the first and second periods, 2-2 and 3-3 respectively.
Kenai came out fierce in the third period and was able to score an additional four goals during the third period, which knocked Delta out of the tournament with a 7-3 loss. Brendan Hudgin received ASAA's player of the game recognition. The team ended in eighth place overall.
Even with only eight skaters, Delta fought hard against Kenai.
The Kenai coaches said after the game, "They've never seen anything like it. Your kids were relentless,” according to Delta’s Coach Brant.