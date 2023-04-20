Delta/Greely School Dis-trict is about to give away a boat.
In 2021, the district’s project-based vocational-technical program at Delta High School used a grant from Airgas company’s High School Welding Education Initiative to begin building the boat. Students in several of Gary Hall’s and Mike Adams’ classes did every part of the boat’s designing, planning, testing, and building. It is truly a student project that has spanned several years.
The 21-foot aluminum boat comes with a 175 horsepower, 2-stroke Yamaha outboard jet motor designed and built by Delta High School’s Career Technical Education Program. A boat trailer, which the students did not build, is included.
The drawing will be held on May 25 at 3:45 p.m. You do not need to be present to win.
Tickets are available now. Purchase one ticket for $20 or six tickets for $100.
For ticket sales please contact DHS office at 907-895-4460. The target is to sell 2,500 tickets. Funds raised in the raffle will go back to the construction trades projects at the school.