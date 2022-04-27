The Delta High School girls softball season is underway even with the Delta field still covered in snow.
The girls traveled to Kodiak a week ago for the Emerald Isle Softball Tournament. During the first two days of the tournament, which was pool game play, Delta defeated Wasilla and took a tie against Eagle River. Day two of pool play resulted in some hard losses for Delta against Homer, Colony, and Kodiak.
Saturday’s double elimination tournament resulted in improvement from Delta but only resulted in one win against Wasilla. The Delta huskies were brought down by Kodiak and Colony.
Overall, the team saw tremendous growth and are excited for what the rest of the season will bring said Activities Director Leah Stoner.